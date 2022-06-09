Halifax RCMP seek woman suspected of stealing alcohol from multiple liquor stores

The RCMP is trying to identify a woman suspected of stealing hundreds of dollars’ worth of alcohol from liquor stores throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Police received their first complaint of a theft from a liquor store on Forest Hills Parkway in Cole Harbour, N.S., around 8 p.m. on March 21.

Police say a woman placed an undisclosed number of liquor bottles in a large black bag and left the store without paying.

The RCMP received a second complaint of a liquor store theft on Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville, N.S., at approximately 6:50 p.m. on May 18. In this case, police say a woman stole liquor valued at $600, but was confronted by a member of the public, who returned the items to the store.

On Friday, police responded to a theft from the same liquor store on Sackville Drive at approximately 2:15 p.m. According to the RCMP, a woman stole 11 bottles of liquor, before leaving the store in a red sedan with steel wheels, which was being driven by another person.

Two days later, just after 3:30 p.m., police received a fourth complaint about a theft from a liquor store on Highway 2 in Fall River, N.S. Police say a woman stole eight bottles of liquor and left the store in a vehicle. Police value this theft to be over $650.

After reviewing security camera images, police believe the same woman is responsible for the thefts.

The RCMP has released several images of the woman in hopes someone will identify her.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).