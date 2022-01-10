Halifax Regional Police charge 23-year-old man with several drug, weapons related offences
Halifax Regional Police say a 23-year-old man has been charged with multiple drug and weapons offences after an arrest in Dartmouth on Saturday.
In a news release on Monday, police say officers stopped a vehicle on Highway 111 as the driver had a warrant for his arrest.
“Officers arrested the man without incident and seized a quantity of fentanyl, cash and a loaded firearm,” reads a release from Halifax police.
Police say Sheldon Michael Bennett was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial court Monday to face charges of:
- careless use of a firearm (storage)
- contravention of storage regulations
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- carrying a concealed weapon
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
- possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm with accessible ammunition
- possession of a weapon obtained by crime
- tampering with a serial number
- possession of property obtained by crime
- possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking