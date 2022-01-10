Halifax Regional Police charge 23-year-old man with several drug, weapons related offences

Halifax Regional Police say a 23-year-old man has been charged with multiple drug and weapons offences after an arrest in Dartmouth on Saturday.

In a news release on Monday, police say officers stopped a vehicle on Highway 111 as the driver had a warrant for his arrest.

“Officers arrested the man without incident and seized a quantity of fentanyl, cash and a loaded firearm,” reads a release from Halifax police.

Police say Sheldon Michael Bennett was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial court Monday to face charges of: