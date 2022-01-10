iHeartRadio

Halifax Regional Police charge 23-year-old man with several drug, weapons related offences

A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen on a police officer in Halifax on July 2, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

Halifax Regional Police say a 23-year-old man has been charged with multiple drug and weapons offences after an arrest in Dartmouth on Saturday.

In a news release on Monday, police say officers stopped a vehicle on Highway 111 as the driver had a warrant for his arrest.

“Officers arrested the man without incident and seized a quantity of fentanyl, cash and a loaded firearm,” reads a release from Halifax police.

Police say Sheldon Michael Bennett was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial court Monday to face charges of:

  • careless use of a firearm (storage)
  • contravention of storage regulations
  • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose 
  • carrying a concealed weapon
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
  • possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm with accessible ammunition
  • possession of a weapon obtained by crime
  • tampering with a serial number
  • possession of property obtained by crime 
  • possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking
