Halifax Regional Police charged 26 people with impaired driving offences in June

Halifax Regional Police released their monthly statistics on impaired driving enforcement and report that they charged 26 drivers with impaired-driving related offences during the month of June.

Here's a breakdown of the charges.

21 drivers were charged with impaired driving while under the influence of alcohol;

one driver was charged with impaired driving while under the influence of a drug; and,

four drivers had their licence suspended for operating a vehicle while having consumed alcohol.

"Of the drivers who provided breath samples, officers were able to detect a wide range of blood alcohol concentrations (100 to 270 mg %) with nine drivers being at least twice the legal limit," Halifax police said in a news release. "Four of the drivers refused to provide a breath sample and were charged with the offence of refusal."

Halifax police say the public made 13 reports of suspected impaired drivers in June and said this helps them enforce drunk-driving laws.

Police suggested the following driving habits could be an indication that a driver is impaired:

Driving unreasonably fast, slow or at an inconsistent speed

Drifting in and out of lanes

Tailgating and changing lanes frequently

Making exceptionally wide turns

Changing lanes or passing without sufficient clearance

Overshooting or stopping well before stop signs or stop lights

Disregarding signals and lights

Approaching signals or leaving intersections too quickly or slowly

Driving without headlights, failing to lower high beams or leaving turn signals on

Driving with windows open in cold or inclement weather

"If you do see a potential impaired driver, call 911 immediately and give the call taker your location along with a description of the vehicle, including the license plate number, colour, make and model, the direction of travel for the vehicle and a description of the driver," police said in the news release.