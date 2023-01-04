Halifax Regional Police investigating suspicious death in Spryfield

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death in the Spryfield area.

Just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, officers received a report of an injured person inside a home on Herring Cove Road.

Police said responding officers located a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Herring Cove Road was closed between Drysdale Road and Sussex Street but has since reopened.

Police say more information will be released to the public when available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020.