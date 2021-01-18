Halifax Regional Police were on the scene of a potential weapons call on Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, at around 2:10 p.m., police responded to a potential weapons call after a member of the public who was travelling towards Halifax on Highway 111 in Dartmouth reported seeing two black cars travelling next to each other. It was reported that an individual from one vehicle appeared to have discharged a firearm at the other vehicle, possibly striking it.

Both vehicles were last seen on the Mackay Bridge travelling into Halifax, according to an issue released by Halifax Regional Police just after 3 p.m.

As of Saturday afternoon, no injuries were reported, and police continued to search for the vehicles and their occupants.

Police say there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation continues.

This is a developing story. More to come as information is provided.