Halifax Regional Police have issued a public notification advising the community of the release of 53-year-old Gerald Edmund Pike, who has been assessed as being a high-risk to reoffend.

Pike has been released from a correctional facility after finishing a sentence for offences that include sexual assault, theft, uttering threats and failure to comply with court orders.

According to police, his criminal record goes back to 1999 and includes violent offences such as sexual assault, assault, assault causing bodily harm, criminal harassment and uttering threats.

As a part of Pike's long-term supervision order, he is required to follow strict conditions, including restrictions on any activity that involves contact with children under the age of 18.

He also can't consume or possess alcohol or drugs and isn't allowed to have any weapons, knives or other sharp instruments outside of his home.

"This information is provided to alert members of the public of his presence in our community and is not intended to encourage any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct," said Halifax Regional Police in a news release.

Anyone who believes Pike is violating his release conditions is asked to contact police.