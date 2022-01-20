Halifax research project finds combined throat and nose swab more effective at detecting COVID-19 Omicron variant

A research project out of Halifax could change how we conduct COVID-19 rapid testing.

"We have shown that combined throat and nose does increase your ability to detect Omicron,” said Dr. Todd Hatchette, chief of microbiology with Nova Scotia Health.

Hatchette said researchers found using a single swab to swab your throat and then both nostrils is more effective at detecting Omicron than doing either site alone.

"When we tested just over 1,500 people, we found that either the nose or the throat both detected about 60 per cent of people but if you did a combined nose and throat, it detected over 82 per cent of people,” said Hatchette.

The research started about a week ago. Hatchette said officials at the microbiology lab worked with volunteers to collect the data from a testing site at the Halifax Convention Centre.

"That infrastructure has been unbelievable and without that infrastructure we wouldn't have been able to do this project so quickly and as far as we know, it's the first one of its kind in Canada,” said Hatchette.

One of the reasons behind the project was to see how accurate rapid antigen tests are.

"There's lots of anecdotal evidence that's been on social media and conventional media about the need to do a throat swab, either alone or in combination with the nose, and that goes against the manufactures recommendation. So, before you do something like that you want to prove whether or not it works and that was the reason why we did this project,” said Hatchette.

The findings from the research project have been passed along and changes to the way rapid tests are done in Nova Scotia could be coming.

"We've discussed it at the provincial level and we're in the process of making changes to our recommendations that a combined throat and bilateral nose swab is an acceptable option to increase your ability to detect Omicron,” said Hatchette.