Halifax residents encouraged to put unwanted items on the curb this weekend

From books to holiday decorations, the City of Halifax is encouraging people to leave their unwanted, reusable items on the curb this weekend.

The city says the Curbside Give Away Weekend is a great way to give items a new life and keep them out of the landfill.

You can post your items on an interactive map and on the event’s Facebook page to get the most exposure. The city recommends adding a “Free” sign to your discarded items to avoid any confusion.

Treasure hunters can connect online by using the hashtag #HFXCURBSIDE.

The event will take place rain or shine Saturday and Sunday.

The city says all unclaimed items must be taken off the curb by dusk Sunday. It recommends donating those items to charitable organizations and putting garbage material out for collection on the regularly-scheduled days.

Etiquette for placing items at the curb

place signs with the word “FREE” on items

items should be in good condition for reuse or able to be repaired

keep items you do not want to give away close to your house, or inside to avoid confusion

don't discard items on another person’s lawn

Etiquette for treasure hunters

respect private property – don't walk or drive on people’s lawns or gardens

take only the item(s) at the curb marked "FREE"

obey traffic laws at all times (e.g., don't block traffic, park illegally, or block driveways with your vehicle)

watch out for children

What can be placed at the curb?

books, CDs, and DVDs

small appliances

sports equipment and toys

tools

yard and gardening equipment

kitchen gadgets, dishes, cutlery, pots and pans

unwanted gifts

construction material including drywall and hardware

electronics

clothing

paint

holiday decorations

What shouldn’t be placed at the curb?

items that are not reusable

items that could be infested with bed bugs (e.g., mattresses, furniture, bedding)

visit the Consumer Product Safety Bureau to find out about items that aren’t safe to give away

Certain electronics items are not accepted for curbside collection and must be taken to a drop-off location

What can I do with leftover items?