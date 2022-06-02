Halifax residents encouraged to put unwanted items on the curb this weekend
From books to holiday decorations, the City of Halifax is encouraging people to leave their unwanted, reusable items on the curb this weekend.
The city says the Curbside Give Away Weekend is a great way to give items a new life and keep them out of the landfill.
You can post your items on an interactive map and on the event’s Facebook page to get the most exposure. The city recommends adding a “Free” sign to your discarded items to avoid any confusion.
Treasure hunters can connect online by using the hashtag #HFXCURBSIDE.
The event will take place rain or shine Saturday and Sunday.
The city says all unclaimed items must be taken off the curb by dusk Sunday. It recommends donating those items to charitable organizations and putting garbage material out for collection on the regularly-scheduled days.
Etiquette for placing items at the curb
- place signs with the word “FREE” on items
- items should be in good condition for reuse or able to be repaired
- keep items you do not want to give away close to your house, or inside to avoid confusion
- don't discard items on another person’s lawn
Etiquette for treasure hunters
- respect private property – don't walk or drive on people’s lawns or gardens
- take only the item(s) at the curb marked "FREE"
- obey traffic laws at all times (e.g., don't block traffic, park illegally, or block driveways with your vehicle)
- watch out for children
What can be placed at the curb?
- books, CDs, and DVDs
- small appliances
- sports equipment and toys
- tools
- yard and gardening equipment
- kitchen gadgets, dishes, cutlery, pots and pans
- unwanted gifts
- construction material including drywall and hardware
- electronics
- clothing
- paint
- holiday decorations
What shouldn’t be placed at the curb?
- items that are not reusable
- items that could be infested with bed bugs (e.g., mattresses, furniture, bedding)
- visit the Consumer Product Safety Bureau to find out about items that aren’t safe to give away
Certain electronics items are not accepted for curbside collection and must be taken to a drop-off location
What can I do with leftover items?
- use the Halifax Recycles app to determine what to do with a leftover item
- donate to local charitable, non-profit organizations, or community groups, or to textiles/clothing recyclers
- add the item to the Halifax Freecycle Network
- post your item for sale through online marketplaces
- 1post your item for trade through local online groups