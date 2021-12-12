Halifax's Dalhousie University announces eight presumptive COVID-19 cases among students, residents

Dalhousie University in Halifax has announced eight presumptive COVID-19 cases involving members of their school on and off-campus.

In a release posted to the university's website on Saturday from Emily Huner, assistant vice-provost, student affairs at Dalhousie, she says the school has learned of six members in their residence community in Halifax who received positive COVID-19 test results through rapid testing.

All six individuals – five of whom are in Howe Hall and one is in Risley Hall – have been instructed to undertake PCR (lab) testing and are currently self-isolating.

Huner says there are also two off-campus student cases that have been reported to the university.

"Nova Scotia Public Health has been engaged and, pending the PCR test results, will work with the university to identify close contacts and potential precaution and/or exposure notifications," read the release from Huner.

According to Huner, the registrar's office has confirmed that none of the eight individuals attended any in-person exams.

The school says more information will be provided to the university community as soon as they are able to.

IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS FOR STUDENTS, RESIDENTS

Dalhousie provided a list of "important instructions" that they are asking all students and residents to follow.

Those instructions include:

All residents in Halifax and Truro are being asked to complete rapid tests Saturday or Sunday. Test supplies are being delivered directly to residence building lobbies. Any residents who test positive will be required to contact residence staff, self-isolate and complete a PCR test.

The suspension of guest privileges in residence has now been extended to also include guests from other residences. Residents have been asked to limit or eliminate social contact and stick only to their designated dining hall.

Exams are continuing, following all safety protocols (including masking). Any resident who tests positive (rapid or PCR) is NOT to attend in-person exams. Students who show any symptoms of COVID should also not attend in-person exams. Information is being provided to residence students on how to request an alternate final exam through the appropriate channels if required.

Dalhousie will await further instruction from Public Health as to whether additional quarantine/self-isolation or testing measures will be required.

The university encourages everyone to take advantage of asymptomatic rapid testing. On the weekend, take-away rapid tests are available at the Student Union Building, Killam Library and Kellogg Library. Rapid testing is also available in the community at the Halifax Convention Centre and St. Margaret’s Centre (Tantallon).

Review the province's list of precaution and exposure notifications in the community.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: