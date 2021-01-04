Haligonians can lace up their skates at the Emera Oval once again.

The popular Halifax facility reopened for the season on Monday, with restrictions in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The oval will be operating at a reduced capacity and skaters must pre-register for public skate times online or by phone at 902-490-6666. All family members -- up to 10 from the same household -- who are attending the skate must be registered. They can register two days in advance, with registration opening at 8:30 a.m. each day.

Public skates have been shortened to one hour each so more public skates can take place each day. Skaters are asked not to arrive earlier than 20 minutes before their public skate time opens.

“Skating helpers” will not be available this year.

Spectators can watch from the plaza, but are asked to respect physical-distancing measures.

There will be no group or school bookings this season.

Non-medical face masks are required in indoor public places, including hallways and washrooms.

Washrooms and Beavertails will be open, but the inside warming room will be closed.

Skates and helmets can be borrowed free of charge, but will be available in limited quantities. Equipment is available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and skaters are urged to bring their own equipment, if possible. A valid government photo ID is required to borrow equipment.

Hockey helmets are mandatory for all children 12 and under, while others are encouraged to wear a helmet.

According to the facility’s website, the oval is roughly the size of three NHL rinks and is the largest outdoor, artificially-refrigerated ice surface east of Quebec City.

The speed skating rink was built for the Canada Games in 2011.