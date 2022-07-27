Halifax's Public Gardens reopen to public after trees damaged with axe

Halifax’s Public Gardens have reopened to the public after someone broke into the gardens and damaged roughly 30 trees with an axe earlier this week.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the gardens Tuesday morning. They believe the damage happened sometime between 9 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say many of the damaged trees are between 50 and 200 years old. Some are the only kind of its species in the area.

“There are probably 20 trees in the park that are damaged that are of high value. Very high value,” says Kevin Osmond, a senior supervisor of urban forestry with Halifax Regional Municipality.

The Public Gardens were closed Tuesday while police investigated the damage and gardeners worked to save as many trees as possible.

“We are deeply disheartened by this senseless act,” said the Public Gardens in a statement on social media.

“Thank you all for the outpouring of support in the wake of this tragedy. The Public Gardens will, as ever, bounce back.”

A number of signs with sayings such as, "Get well soon trees" and "Please don't hurt them!" have also popped up on the fence surrounding the gardens.

On Wednesday, experts continued to assess the damage to the trees. Parks and urban forestry crews believe it was a calculated and coordinated assault.

“It looks like it would have been done with a hatchet or machete, or just some utility blade,” says Sean Street with Halifax’s parks and recreation department. “There's some fairly deep cuts in the trees that go, in most cases, all the way around the base of the trees and so the bark would be girdle.”

Girdling is a method of killing a tree without falling the tree; a slow kill, meaning it might take years determine the ultimate damage of some trees.

“It’s just not somebody hacking at a tree – it's somebody deliberately knowing they were killing the tree because he girdled them,” says Judith Cabrita, chair of the Friends of the Public Gardens group.

Many who walked through the gardens on Wednesday were shaken by the senseless assault on nature.

“I was really very angry because some of these trees are greater than 150 years old and to lose these trees would be a tremendous loss to these gardens and this is one of the gems of the city,” says visitor Harry Popowich.

“It just feels like an attack on not just the trees but the city,” says Louis Matorin. “This is a place for everybody to come to.”

Among the damaged trees is an iconic 200 year old European weeping beech, but there is hope the damage can be reversed.

"Obviously they might not be able to save all of these trees, so I wanted to come in and spend some time with these plants I grew up with,” says Lacey Nickerson.

The work to save the trees is ongoing. Officials say it will take time to fully asses the damage.

“If the tree is struggling we are going to see it on the tips and we’ll see it moving back through to the ground,” says Osmond.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident, or video from the area, to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).