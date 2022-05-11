Halifax's Souls Harbour shelter evacuated due to fire
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Alex MacIsaac
A drop-in shelter in Halifax was evacuated due to a fire Wednesday night.
Crews responded to the Souls Harbour Rescue Mission on Cunard Street in the city’s north end around 8 p.m.
The mission says the fire started behind the building and has caused extensive damage.
“We are so blessed that everybody got out safely,” said Ron Dunn, who helps run the mission.
“Our neighbor at Lou Pecou Pizza here opened the doors to our guys, started up the pizza ovens right away, got everybody fed and warm.”
Dunn says, because of the fire, there will be no services Thursday, and possibly Friday as well.
There is no word on what caused the fire.
No injuries have been reported.
-
-
Ontario reports 1,453 people in hospital with COVID-19, 18 more deathsOntario health officials are reporting 1,453 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 168 patients in intensive care.
-
Kenney, Copping to update on increase to health-care capacity in AlbertaPremier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Jason Copping are scheduled to provide an update on work to increase Alberta's health-care capacity through the addition of critical care beds.
-
Chatham teen arrested for assault after family disputeChatham-Kent police say a 16-year-old Chatham male was arrested for assault after a dispute with his family.
-
Kitchener splash pads now openWarm summer-like temperatures have prompted the City of Kitchener to open its splash pads early.
-
Dashmesh Culture Centre covers Calgary Transit fares SaturdayIn celebration of this weekend's Nagar Kirtan parade in the city's northeast, Calgary Transit will be free to ride throughout the city for a 12-hour period on Saturday,
-
Fire damages west-end townhome in London, Ont.Witnesses say a woman and a small child escaped a townhome fire in the city’s west end Friday morning.
-
New Brunswick Court of Appeal maintains ban on sale of flavoured e-cigarettesThe New Brunswick Court of Appeal has upheld a lower court decision not to suspend the province's ban on the sale of flavoured e-cigarettes.
-
Federal officials to announce supports for wildfire seasonFederal officials will announce supports for wildfire season Friday in an effort to prevent the same level of devastation seen in previous years.