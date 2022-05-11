Halifax's Souls Harbour shelter evacuated due to fire

A drop-in shelter in Halifax was evacuated due to a fire Wednesday night.

Crews responded to the Souls Harbour Rescue Mission on Cunard Street in the city’s north end around 8 p.m.

The mission says the fire started behind the building and has caused extensive damage.

“We are so blessed that everybody got out safely,” said Ron Dunn, who helps run the mission.

“Our neighbor at Lou Pecou Pizza here opened the doors to our guys, started up the pizza ovens right away, got everybody fed and warm.”

Dunn says, because of the fire, there will be no services Thursday, and possibly Friday as well.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

No injuries have been reported.