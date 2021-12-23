Halifax’s Spring Garden Road to reopen between Queen and South Park streets

Halifax’s Spring Garden Road is set to reopen between Queen and South Park streets.

On Thursday, at 5 p.m., the road will reopen to pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

A large section of the main thoroughfare has been closed for construction in support of the Spring Garden Road Streetscape Project.

Utility work will continue into the new year, with trees being planted in the spring.

Parking and loading spaces have been removed from the road and no-stopping along the corridor will be enforced. Accessible on-street parking is available on side streets.

Halifax Transit routes will come off detours at the start of the service day on Friday.