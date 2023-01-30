Halifax's Stubborn Goat restaurant evacuated after fire

A fire forced staff to evacuate a popular Halifax restaurant Monday afternoon.

The fire at the Stubborn Goat on Grafton Street was reported around 2:45 p.m.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Dave Meldrum, the fire started in the kitchen and partially spread to the restaurant.

Meldrum added staff were safely evacuated from the restaurant before emergency crews arrived.

There were no reported injuries.

As of 3:15 p.m., Meldrum said the fire was under control and crews were knocking out hotspots.