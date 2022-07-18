Halifax shortlists 15 names to replace Cornwallis Street, seeks public input
The Halifax Regional Municipality is inviting residents to vote on their top three preferred street names as it moves to rename Cornwallis Street.
Fifteen names have been shortlisted — including five commemorative and 10 non-commemorative names.
Voting is now open and residents have until Sept. 6 to select their top picks through the city’s website.
HRM says renaming the street is one recommendation of a task force looking into the history of Edward Cornwallis and his legacy in the city and is also a step towards reconciliation.
Cornwallis founded Halifax in 1749. That same year, he gave a proclamation which saw his government pay a bounty to anyone who killed a Mi’kmaq person in a bid to drive them off the province’s mainland.
A large statue of Cornwallis, erected as the centrepiece of a city park in the 1920s, was hastily removed by city crews in January 2018 amid fears protesters might pull it down.
In June, the town of Bridgewater, N.S., changed the name of its Cornwallis Street to Crescent Street -- a move the mayor said was not meant to rewrite history, but to avoid glorifying or honouring “bad people.”
In the fall of 2021, Halifax conducted a survey to collect new name suggestions for Cornwallis Street. HRM says it received over 3,300 new street name suggestions, which were put before an advisory group.
Once the current survey period is over, the advisory group will review the results. A final recommendation report will be made to Halifax Regional Council on the proposed new street name — including one recommended name, as well as three alternative names — for the council’s consideration and decision.
The 15 names for consideration are:
- African Baptist Street: The New Horizons Baptist Church on Cornwallis Street was designated the mother church of the African Baptist Association. The chapel’s founding pastor was Rev. Richard Preston.
- Dr. Alfred Waddell Street: One of the first Black doctors to graduate from Dalhousie University, Dr. Waddell dedicated his life to providing medical care to isolated and marginalized and underserved communities while speaking out against racial injustice, oppression, and segregation.
- Freedom Way
- Honour Street
- L’nu Street: The term the Mi'kmaq use for themselves, their autonum, meaning “us the people.” It is derived from the word for “tongue.” (Pronunciation: “ell-nu.”)
- Nitap Street: Mi’kmaq for friend. The Mi’kmaq have recently starting celebrating Nitap Day in Indigenous schools. (Pronunciation: “Ne-dap.”)
- Nora Bernard Street: Nora Bernard was a residential school survivor and prominent activist who successfully demanded compensation for residential school survivors. She was also a recipient of the Order of Nova Scotia.
- Pjila’si Street: Mi’kmaq for “welcome.” It means you are an honoured guest. (Pronunciation: “epp-chi-laa-si.”)
- Pride Street
- Reconciliation Avenue
- Rocky Jones Street: Rocky Jones was an African Nova Scotia lawyer, community volunteer and political activist in the areas of human rights, race and poverty. He was also a a recipient of the Order of Nova Scotia.
- Samqwan Street: Mi’kmaq for “water.” (Pronunciation: “sam-hkwan.”)
- Treaty Avenue
- Truth Avenue
- Wantaqo’ti Street: Mi’kmaq for “peacefulness.” (Pronunciation: “won-duck-hoooe-dee.”)