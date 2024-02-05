Halifax sidewalk snow removal will take time: Emergency management director

Haligonians continued to dig out Monday after a weekend storm left behind a blanket of snow.

"Probably the biggest one (storm) we've seen in at least a decade," said Erica Fleck, Halifax Regional Municipality's emergency management director.

"White Juan was very significant, but this one was reaching there."

CTV Atlantic chief meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says the latest figures suggest between 40 and 53 cms fell in Halifax between Friday and Monday morning, which means the city's 'service standards' are dropped.

"We don't follow the service standards when it's anything over 30 centimetres because we need to keep up with the priority of route clearing," said Fleck, adding she was satisfied city crews had done a good job of clearing main roads.

"The crews have been going 24-seven. All the leadership as well - nobody's had a break since Friday. Priority one routes, they've done an amazing job and again that's main arteries, transit routes, hospitals. The priority two, they're still doing cleanup today and that will continue."

Fleck said every piece of working equipment has been on the road.

"We've had to do some rentals as well, just to keep up. The snow just didn't stop. There was no break to be able to get out there and really clear until late last night into the morning hours today."

Main roads were largely clear by mid Monday morning, although some exit ramps were slushy.

According to Fleck, clearing the way for pedestrians will be a bigger task.

"The sidewalks will be the biggest thing," she said.

"The sidewalks and bike lanes, that will take us probably a week to be honest, with the priority going to school districts and things like that, to make sure it's safe for the kids around the schools. But it's still going to take some time, there's only so much equipment and so many people when it comes to those secondary clearing sites."

One of the hurdles is labour, said Fleck.

“It actually requires people power. It requires some shovelling as well as the equipment for the sidewalks. So, it's not just the blowers, we actually need people to go out with shovels and dig some of it out,” she said.

Despite the sizable job, property owners are expected to clear sidewalks in front of their addresses, but there are consequences for moving snow onto a road or sidewalk.

"HRM does all the municipal buildings, properties, main thoroughfares, hospitals, schools, but personal property, the sidewalk, it is your responsibility," said Fleck.

"It's safety standards, so if you've got kids walking down your street, or elderly or those with disabilities, we don't want people on the roads."

