Halifax streets reopen after police conduct searches in Gottingen Street area

A police operation prompted the closure of some streets in Halifax Wednesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police said they were conducting searches in the Gottingen Street area in connection with an ongoing investigation.

There was a heavy police presence in the area, with armed officers, a K9 unit and an armoured vehicle on scene.

A number of streets were closed for a short period of time while police conducted the search. The streets have since reopened and police are no longer on scene in the Gottingen Street area.

Police have not released any additional information about the operation or investigation, but say there was no threat to public safety.

While the operation has ended, police say the investigation is ongoing, and more details will be released when available.



