Halifax taxi driver faces charges for alleged sexual assault
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Lyndsay Armstrong
Police in Halifax have charged a taxi driver with sexual assault tied to an incident in Dartmouth last month.
Halifax Regional Police said in a statement Friday that on April 11 it received a report of a taxi driver sexually assaulting a passenger who was not known to him in the early morning hours of April 10.
Investigators with the sexual assault investigation team arrested Mearig Fasil Markos, 28, in Halifax Thursday, police said.
Markos will appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date to face one count of sexual assault.
