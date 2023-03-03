Halifax taxi driver facing sexual assault charge

A taxi driver has been charged following an alleged sexual assault that happened in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police says a taxi driver picked up a fare at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Jan. 7.

They say the driver then sexually assaulted the female passenger during the drive to Halifax.

The woman and the man did not know each other, according to a news release.

Investigators with Halifax police’s Sexual Assault Investigation Team arrested the suspect in Halifax last Friday.

Franco Felice Mahemud, 48, is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date to face a single sexual assault charge.