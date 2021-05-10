Halifax teen fined twice for not self-isolating, Bedford man fined for not wearing a mask in public

Halifax Police have issued three fines to two people for failing to follow the Health Protection Act.

On Friday, police say they responded to a report that a 17-year-old Halifax youth was not self-isolating as required by the Department of Health. Officers issued a $2,000 ticket to the youth.

Two days later, police say they received another report that the same youth was again not self-isolating. Officers say they issued a second $2,000 ticket to the youth for violating the Health Protection Act.

Also on Friday, police say they were called to an apartment building in Bedford where they found a man who was not wearing a mask while in public areas.

Officers say they issued a $2,000 ticket to a 40-year-old Bedford man for failing to comply with the act and its regulations.

Halifax Regional Police reminds the public that Nova Scotians, businesses and organizations that do not follow gathering limits, social distancing guidelines and self-isolation requirements, will now face fines of $2,000 for individuals and $7,500 for businesses and organizations.