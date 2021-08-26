Halifax tenants facing rising living costs worry about looming end to rent control
Some Halifax residents say they are worried about quickly rising rents in the city and the looming end to the rent control order imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Resident Matt Whalen says he was informed his rent would increase by $100 a month starting May 2022 -- to $1,565 from $1,465.
But his landlord told him the price would only increase by about $30 a month for the time being because rent increases are capped at two per cent.
The Liberals introduced a two per cent rent increase cap during the pandemic as a way help residents who were in financial trouble.
That cap, however, is set to end in February 2022 or when the COVID-19 state of emergency in the province is lifted -- whichever comes first.
Whalen says he's worried future rent increases will be even more drastic once the two per cent cap is lifted.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2021.
