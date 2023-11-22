Halifax tent fire fuels fear there will be more to come

A tent encampment under the on ramp to the Macdonald Bridge in Halifax erupted it into flames Tuesday morning.

“The tents that they were staying in are not fire retardant. They will burn, they will melt, and if you’re inside one of them when it’s burning or melting, you’re going to get seriously injured, if not killed,” says Halifax Deputy Fire Chief Roy Hollett.

Deputy Chief Hollett confirmed everyone get out from Tuesday’s fire safely, this time. But with cold weather around the corner, he’s hoping for the best and preparing for the worst.

“I feel there’s going to be more of them over this winter. As the weather gets colder, people want to stay warm and setting a fire of some form whether it’s propane or a campfire, it’s going to happen.”

The Barrington Greenway is one of the 10 designated tenting sites identified by the city. Residents of the encampment had tapped into an electrical supply nearby. In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson says staff continue to work with those sheltering at encampments to minimize the fire hazards and risks.

“Power is available at the Barrington Greenway designated outdoor sheltering location and we are aware that some people do use extension cords,” says Ryan Nearing, a spokesperson for the city.

Five tents were destroyed along with the few belongings those staying there had accumulated.

“What I’ve heard is that this is a pretty tight-knit community so they’ve lost a sense of safety and belonging. They have lost a sense of community, they have lost their possessions, they’ve lost their tents,” says Jeff Karabanow, a sociology professor at Dalhousie University.

Karabanow says while there are some long-term solutions to the housing crisis on the horizon, more needs to be done to get people through this winter.

“We need much more sustainable, more dignified, living arrangements. Whether that’s more hotel rooms, whether that’s converting commercial space really quickly because it’s getting so, so cold out there.”

No one at the encampment took ownership of any of the tents. Fire investigators have looked into a cause, but say it will be classified as undetermined.

Street navigators and outreach workers are working with those who were sheltering at the Barrington Greenway to find them new accommodations. Once the cleanup of the space is finished, they will be able to return if they want to.

