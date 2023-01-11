Halifax to expand bike lanes in downtown core

People driving into the city often rely on street parking, but by next year that will be more difficult.

Halifax will remove parking along the west side of Brunswick, Sackville and Doyle streets to make room for more bike lanes.

For commuter Kathy Coyle, coming from Hubbards, N.S., and finding parking in the city is already a nightmare.

“People that live outside the city and they have to drop kids off, it’s just not feasible and the summer is going to be busy here with tourists,” said Coyle.

The city is going to extend bike lanes near Citadel Hill. According to the landscape architect for the city of Halifax, Katherine Peck, this new plan will allow people to cycle safely and will make it safe and accessible for pedestrians.

“We will see a tactical bike lane extend from Duke street to Spring Garden road,” she said.

Parking spots will be stripped away from Brunswick to Doyle street and sidewalks will be widened.

The city argues that narrow streets are a problem.

“It’s a difficult area for snow clearing [and] snow storage,” said Peck. “We have to hand shovel and there’s nowhere to put snow, so we have to truck it all out right away.”

Some believe the city does not have enough lanes of traffic as it is and adding more bicycle lanes can add to more congestion.

“I’m super cautious when I’m driving and there’s bikers beside me and there’s cars on one side and pedestrians on the other,” said Coyle. “I do find it can be pretty nerve-wracking.”

Population density is increasing in downtown Halifax. The city said the downtown community has one of the lowest rates of transit and vehicle use.

“When putting a raised bicycle lane next to traffic, we need to make sure there’s buffer space between bikes and cars so that both those groups are safe,” said Peck.

The city said that although some street parking will no longer be available, new developments around Halifax are required to make parking lots, which will create more space for people to park their cars.

With this plan, the city is encouraging more people to walk and bicycle. This plan will also come in two phases.