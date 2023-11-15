Halifax Transit bus allegedly hits pedestrian on crosswalk: police

Halifax police are investigating a bus allegedly striking a pedestrian on Tuesday.

According to a news release, police responded to a report of a Halifax Transit bus hitting a pedestrian who was crossing a street near Wright Avenue on a marked crosswalk around 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 14.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the bus driver received a summary offence ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.