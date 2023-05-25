Halifax Transit driver assaulted in Dartmouth: HRP
Halifax Regional Police are investigating the assault of a transit driver in Dartmouth last Friday.
Around 3:30 p.m. May 19, police responded to a report of an assault of a Halifax transit driver in the 100 block of Wyse Road.
Police say a group causing a disturbance on the bus while it was stopped at the Halifax Bridge Terminal, and were asked to disembark.
According to HRP, two youths from the group then ran to the next bus stop and got back on the bus using the rear doors as other passengers were exiting.
Police say they then assaulted the driver and ran away. Halifax police say the driver was treated for injuries by paramedics.
The first suspect is described as a Black male in his late teens, with short dreadlocks, wearing a white sweater, blue jeans, sunglasses, and a medical mask.
The second suspect is described as a Black female in her late teens wearing a black top and pink leggings.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
North Vancouver's Grouse Grind set to reopenThe Grouse Grind is set to reopen for the spring and summer season Saturday, according to Metro Vancouver.
-
OPP investigating alleged gun incident at Leamington high schoolEssex County OPP are investigating an alleged gun incident at Leamington District High School.
-
N.S. Apple Blossom Festival back in full swingThe 89th Apple Blossom Festival is underway and the long running Annapolis Valley tradition is back in full-swing following a lull over the pandemic.
-
Atlantic premiers call for delay to clean fuel regulations amid rising pricesGas prices are up around the Maritimes Friday. Prince Edward Island saw a five cents a litre jump to $165.6, with a similar story in Nova Scotia -- nearly seven cents -- and six in New Brunswick.
-
Some Sask. wildfire evacuees returning homeBuffalo Narrows residents have been given the go-ahead to return home by the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).
-
Ottawa police find blood, but no victim after reported ByWard Market shootingOttawa police are investigating after someone was apparently injured in a shooting in the ByWard Market late Thursday night.
-
Bargaining underway for new contract for Sask. teachersContract negotiations for a new contract for Saskatchewan teachers began this week between the Teachers’ Bargaining Committee and Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee.
-
Habitat for Humanity gifts single mother new home in SaanichThere was cause for celebration on Thursday afternoon, when another island family was handed the keys to a new affordable home thanks to Habitat for Humanity Victoria.
-
Alberta advance vote surges as parties push for election edgeMore than half a million Albertans have cast an advance ballot ahead of Monday's provincial election.