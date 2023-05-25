Halifax Transit driver assaulted in Dartmouth: HRP

Halifax Regional Police are investigating the assault of a transit driver in Dartmouth last Friday.

Around 3:30 p.m. May 19, police responded to a report of an assault of a Halifax transit driver in the 100 block of Wyse Road.

Police say a group causing a disturbance on the bus while it was stopped at the Halifax Bridge Terminal, and were asked to disembark.

According to HRP, two youths from the group then ran to the next bus stop and got back on the bus using the rear doors as other passengers were exiting.

Police say they then assaulted the driver and ran away. Halifax police say the driver was treated for injuries by paramedics.

The first suspect is described as a Black male in his late teens, with short dreadlocks, wearing a white sweater, blue jeans, sunglasses, and a medical mask.

The second suspect is described as a Black female in her late teens wearing a black top and pink leggings.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.