Halifax Transit to get 60 battery-powered buses, electrify Ragged Lake depot

Halifax Transit is set to electrify part of its fleet after receiving $112 million from all three levels of government to expand one of its depots and acquire 60 battery-operated buses by 2024.

The funding will be used to purchase charging equipment and expand Halifax's Ragged Lake Transit Centre to accommodate the new fleet. The facility will also undergo a deep energy retrofit, including solar panels, to achieve a net-zero standard.

Ottawa is spending $44.8 million, $37.3 million is coming from the province, and the municipality $29.8 million.

Construction on the facility is slated to begin in 2022 and be complete by 2023.

Request for proposals for the electric buses will be issued later this summer. All buses should be delivered by 2024, with the first deliveries in 2023.

Once in service, the buses are expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 3,800 tonnes annually by 2030. The electric fleet will be the first of its kind in Atlantic Canada.

"We continue to aggressively pursue action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions," Premier Iain Rankin said in a release.

"Expanding Halifax Transit's fleet to include new electric buses will not only improve the capacity of public transit, but it will help us achieve our ambitious climate change goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050. It puts us at the forefront of transit electrification in Atlantic Canada."

The announcement falls in line with pledges from the federal, provincial and municipal governments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the coming years.

It also supports the city's Transforming Transit strategy to create a more convenient, cost-effective and environmentally responsible transit system for all residents.