Halifax Tree Lighting changes locations amid ongoing Grand Parade homeless encampment

The annual Halifax Christmas Tree Lighting is changing locations and changing its name this year.

According to a news release from Halifax, the Halifax Holiday Celebration will be held at Peace and Friendship Park on Hollis Street at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The tree lighting is typically held at Grand Parade, which has become the site of numerous tents in recent months.

Earlier this month, the Remembrance Day ceremony was moved from Grand Parade to Sullivan’s Pond in Dartmouth due to the encampment.

The release says the tree will remain at Grand Parade and it will be lit at the end of the Holiday Parade of Lights on Saturday.

