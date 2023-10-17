Halifax university student worries for 36 family members in Gaza

Ten days into the war between Israel and Gaza, the death toll continues to climb. The official report suggests so far 1,400 Israelis and almost 2,800 Palestinians have been killed.

“Like most wars, it’s unnecessary and it’s one that’s being led through a culture of militarism and revenge,” says Robert Huish, an associate professor of International Studies at Dalhousie University.

Revenge for an attack carried out by the terrorist organization, Hamas. Israel’s goal: To eliminate them. More than a million Palestinians forced to flee their homes have been caught in the crossfire.

“People are trying to just be in the south, the south area as it was ordered, but there is no place that is safe at all,” says Reem Abukmeil, a Palestinian who moved to Halifax for university in 2020. “I don’t know if you are aware , also, we don’t have shelters we are just live or die. This is the only two choices that they have.”

She is talking about the 36 family members she has in Gaza.

“When the night comes, it’s a nightmare for everyone and I’m so anxious for their safety. When they are safe and they are awake, they send another video saying goodbye for me.”

“They have been exercising, Israel’s right to self-defense, and are attacking Hamas in Gaza,” says the president of the Atlantic Jewish Council, Mark Davis.

Still, the UN Human Rights Office is looking into reports of civilian convoys being hit by a military strike. Officials at a hospital in southern Gaza claim Israel has warned it twice to evacuate, after telling civilians to go there.

David says the source of such reports must be considered.

“Israel is very aware of its obligations in international law and strives constantly to do it’s best to avoid civilian casualties.”

As they do, a humanitarian crisis is emerging. The World Food Program says there is only enough food and water for another couple days.

“Some level of humanitarianism needs to show up. When you’ve got these key elements lacking, you’re going to see the innocent become sick fast and they’re going to be injured quick” Huish says.

As for what he expects to happen next, professor Huish says he doesn’t think this war has peaked, meaning the humanitarian crisis could grow and civilians caught up in this war will continue to suffer.