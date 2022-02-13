Halifax volunteers prepare 150 winter kits for local Salvation Army shelters

In warm gesture, volunteers in Halifax with Islamic Relief Canada have assembled 150 winter kits that will be donated to local Salvation Army organizations.

The organization has taken part in the campaign for a few years, but say they feel now is more important than ever.

"Anyone who is, for example, un-housed or just doesn't have access to certain materials, this is our opportunity to fill those gaps and be able to help our neighbours," says Aisha Gattos, regional coordinator for Islamic Relief Canada.

Around 20 volunteers helped put the kits together.

Inside each kit includes items such as hygiene supplies, hand warmers, socks, gloves and throws. Gattos says due to the pandemic, the organization also decided to include facemasks.

"We feel like over the past couple years with COVID and everything, I feel the need has only increased and when you look at the winter on its own, there's so much need there," says Gattos.

"All of us are struggling so much more and I think these are the times where it's really important for us to come together," says Gattos.

The kits will be delivered to two Salvation Army organizations, a men's shelter and a mixed shelter.