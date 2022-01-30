Halifax Water undertaking emergency water main repair in Lower Sackville, N.S.

Water service is temporarily shut down in one Lower Sackville, N.S. community.

Halifax Water says crews are undertaking an emergency water main repair on Haviland Street.

At this time, there is no estimate of service restoration time.

Officials say the area is only open to local traffic. Motorists should expect delays and use alternate routes.

Halifax Water says customers in the area may experience discoloured water during/following this repair. It is recommended that those customers run the cold water until the water runs clear.