Halifax Water works to repair two water mains in the city
Halifax’s Herring Cove Road is closed between Dentith Road and Sussex Street due to a water main break.
Halifax Water is on scene working to repair it and says customers in the area may experience low water pressure or temporary loss of service.
Halifax police are directing traffic, as the break has made a large hole in the road.
Crews are also on-site working to repair a water main on McFatridge Road in Halifax. Service will be temporarily shutdown in the area.
Motorists should expect delays at both locations and use an alternate route if possible.
UPDATE: Water Service Advisory – Herring Cove Road & Area – Water Main Repair
Halifax Water crews are continuing to repair a water main on Herring Cove Rd. Customers in the areas shown may experience low water pressure or no water service until 8 PM.https://t.co/iFl6YuYEvo pic.twitter.com/i1XpFIJ3Es
-
