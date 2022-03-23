Halifax waterfront undergoing dramatic changes, with new structures, public spaces

Once anchored on the Halifax waterfront, NovaScotian Crystal closed last year due to struggles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, Develop Nova Scotia is on the hunt for a new tenant.

“All kinds of great potential there, so we’ve tried to keep it as open as possible to see who might be interested in taking it over,” said Deborah Page, the director of communications with Develop Nova Scotia.

It’s another changing piece of a puzzle as the waterfront morphs into its new landscape.

The boardwalk now includes public hammocks, Adirondack chairs and the Queen's Marque - a new office tower and residential building that is also home to a hotel and restaurant.

“It’s bringing in more people, that’s for sure,” said Agnes Zerebecki, a Halifax resident.

The Queen's Marque will soon be joined by more new developments.

The Cunard, mixed-use apartment building, will be one.

A multi-million dollar new art gallery and waterfront arts district is another.

"The timing, again, we’re working on that," said Page. "There’s nothing specific at this point but we hope to see that start and begin take shape soon."

"Rum Runners Rum Cake Factory" and "Sugah Confectionery and Ice Cream Emporium" sit next door to the new gallery. Ian Johnston is the co-owner.

“I think it makes the waterfront more vibrant, more thriving and I think in the end, everybody wins,” said Johnston.

Construction is expected to last about four years but Johnston sees it as short-term pain for long-term gain.

Garrison Brewery has been at the Halifax Seaport for 16 years.

Its owner, Brian Titus, knew early on how much potential there was.

“And the last couple years have really shown what that potential is,” Titus said.

The Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market is also on the move. It’s shifting to Pavilion 23, the former Cunard Centre, in July.

“Good news is they’ll have a permanent home, but there’s also about two thirds of that space which hopefully will still be able to do smaller events,” Titus said.

Setting the stage for more people to enjoy the waterfront.

