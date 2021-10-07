Halifax will require all municipal employees to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 15
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Allan April
All employees of the Halifax Regional Municipality will be required to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 15.
In a statement issued Thursday morning, the municipality announced that any employees who are not fully vaccinated by Dec. 15 will face employment consequences, including unpaid administrative leave, unless they have received an employer-approved exemption.
Any new hires by the municipality will also require full vaccination.
This comes the day after the province announced all 11,000 employees of the Nova Scotia Government will be required to be vaccinated by Nov. 30.
The municipality says details of the policy and implementation plan will be finalized in the coming days.
