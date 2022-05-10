Halifax woman starts petition, plans rally to save historic home from demolition

A Halifax woman is on a mission to save a historic home on her street from demolition.

“We know the house is from 1897. It’s one of the oldest houses in the area,” says Peggy Walt, who is trying to save the historic home from being torn down.

Following the death of the home's previous owner last summer, Dalhousie University purchased the house – adding to its growing list of properties.

That growing footprint is causing concern for the area's councillor.

“I think the frustration with the neighbourhood is that we don’t want to see Dalhousie expand its footprint off-campus as it is right now,” says Waye Mason.

Another concern felt my Mason is the lack of housing available in the city.

“I think that house should be rented to a family or to students. We are in a housing crisis. We don’t need stuff torn down to be empty lots,” he says.

In an email to CTV News, Dalhousie University confirmed the purchase of the property, saying they have no long-term plan. The school added potential expansion opportunities could include housing, but not within the current walls.

“The building is not in livable condition, with significant water damage, mold and holes in the ceilings and floors. As such, the university has applied for a demolition permit through HRM,” says Janet Bryson, Dalhousie University's associate director of media relations.

A demolition that Walt hopes to put a stop to.

“We’ve submitted a heritage registration application to the city and we hope that Dal will pause until that process goes through its due course,” she says.

Walt also started a petition to save the property and is organizing a rally to be held later this week.