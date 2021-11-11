Hallman found guilty in death of Nicholas Baltzis

Karl Hallman has be found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Nicholas Baltzis.

Baltzis was stabbed and beaten to death on Jan. 6, 2019 at a home along Notre Dame Drive.

During the trial, the court heard Hallman and Baltzis, the one-time friends, had a fight and Baltzis ended up being stabbed 19 times.

The Crown argued that this was a case of murder, while the defence said Hallman acted in self-defence.

After the verdict was read in the courtroom, Hallman was visibly upset and yelled out after the jury left.

Justice Kelly Gorman told him, "Mr. Hallman, I'm not certain this is your best move."

Hallman pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the case.

A conviction of second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence. Justice Gorman will decide how long Hall will need to serve before being eligible for parole

The matter has been put over until Dec. 14 when a date for a sentencing hearing will be chosen.

— With files from CTV London's Nick Paparella