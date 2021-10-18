Halloween decorations reportedly smashed in Guelph neighbourhood, police investigating
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
Guelph police are searching for a person who reportedly went around a neighbourhood smashing Halloween decorations with a piece of wood.
Officers were called to a residence on Boult Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of decorations being damaged.
Police say that when they got there, other residents who live on the street came up to them to report their decorations were damaged as well.
Other callers told police they saw a male carrying a piece of wood smashing decorations on York Road and Audrey Avenue.
The incidents are under investigation. Anyone who lives in the area and had property damaged, or who has surveillance video, is asked to contact Guelph Police Service.
-
Experts caution numbers of fully-vaccinated in hospital present 'skewed' version of realityExperts say to understand what the numbers actually mean about your risk of a breakthrough case that lands you in hospital, you have to look at rates within the population, rather than the raw data.
-
Seven-year-old child dies after being trapped under large log near Southampton, N.S.A seven-year-old child has died while out on a walk with his mother on a logging road in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County.
-
Election 2021: Calgary city council results by wardMonday is more than a mayoral race. There are also 14 council seats up for grabs, including nine that will see new council members elected, (plus a new mayor). Here's a rundown on the results as they roll in:
-
Advocates call for regulations to end food waste in CanadaAs national waste reduction week kicks off, Second Harvest is calling for a bigger commitment to help end food waste.
-
Alberta's Tanner 'The Bulldozer' Boser to fight on December UFC cardAlberta heavyweight Tanner (The Bulldozer) Boser will face Russian Sergei Pavlovich on a televised UFC Fight card on Dec. 4.
-
Convicted sex offender considered high risk to reoffend to live in Winnipeg: PoliceWinnipeg police say a convicted sex offender considered a high risk to re-offend against women and girls is being released and is expected to live in Winnipeg.
-
Nearly 50 schools on outbreak status in AlbertaDozens of schools are reporting COVID outbreaks in Alberta while nearly 700 provincial schools are on a COVID-19 alert.
-
Drone program for delivering medical supplies to remote B.C. First Nation takes flightA new drone delivery project is officially underway in a remote Northern B.C. First Nation.
-
Dexter says loan to Halifax Shipyard was ‘most lucrative investment’ N.S. has ever madeIn an interview with CTV Atlantic on Monday evening, Dexter says $260-million forgivable loan made to the Irving-owned Halifax Shipyard was a good investment.