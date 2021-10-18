Halloween decorations reportedly smashed in Guelph neighbourhood, police investigating

Guelph police are searching for a person who reportedly went around a neighbourhood smashing Halloween decorations with a piece of wood.

Officers were called to a residence on Boult Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of decorations being damaged.

Police say that when they got there, other residents who live on the street came up to them to report their decorations were damaged as well.

Other callers told police they saw a male carrying a piece of wood smashing decorations on York Road and Audrey Avenue.

The incidents are under investigation. Anyone who lives in the area and had property damaged, or who has surveillance video, is asked to contact Guelph Police Service.