Halloween fireworks lead to restless night for many in Metro Vancouver despite bans

Some Lower Mainland residents may have woken up tired Monday morning after a restless night full of fireworks.

They’re banned in several cities, but pyrotechnics still rang out into the early hours of the morning in many neighbourhoods.

This was the Vancouver’s first Halloween under a fireworks ban, but that didn’t deter some people.

A slew of videos on social media depicts a steady stream of loud and colourful displays lighting up the downtown skyline Sunday night.

One video shows people shooting fireworks across open fields, toward people, and across the street from residential towers.

It’s unclear if the people lighting them off had a permit to do so.

Anyone caught selling, using, or even possessing fireworks in Vancouver could receive a fine of up to $1,000.

Buying fireworks without a permit is now illegal in Vancouver, Richmond, Burnaby and Surrey, though some exceptions are in place for religious celebrations.

The District of North Vancouver is also considering a similar bylaw.

In other cities, a permit is required and they’re only allowed until 10 p.m.

Vancouver police say the Halloween weekend was extremely busy with lots of fights, drunkenness, assaults, and disorder.

More details on the number and nature of tickets issued are expected Monday.