Halloween fireworks suspected in multiple fires in Burnaby, B.C., overnight

Authorities suspect fireworks were the cause of a number of small fires in Burnaby, B.C., that kept crews busy overnight on Halloween.

Among them was a burning shed on a property near Wakefield Court and Smith Avenue that was "charring up against the side of the house,” said Asst. Chief Gavin Summers of the Burnaby Fire Department.

"At this time, we're suspecting – because of all the fireworks that are going off around the neighbourhood – that it's a high likelihood that fireworks set it off," Summers told reporters at the scene.

Crews managed to extinguish the flames quickly after kicking down a fence for better access to the property. No injuries were reported.

Earlier in the evening, firefighters were called to South Burnaby to extinguish another fire burning up a "pile of rubbish up against a house and some small trees," Summers said.

"We've had a lot of calls – some small rubbish fires and things like that – (that were) probably set off by fireworks," he added.

Halloween fireworks are legal in Burnaby, but only on private property and with the permission of the property owner.

Fireworks are also allowed in West Vancouver and the District of North Vancouver, but only for those who obtain a $5 permit.

The City of Vancouver banned fireworks before Halloween 2021, and while there were still a number of people out setting them off this year and last, authorities have boasted a massive drop in fireworks-related destruction. Authorities estimated that fireworks caused $408,000 in damage on Halloween 2020, but only $5,500 on Halloween 2021.

So far, Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services has not provided any information on possible fireworks damage from Monday night.