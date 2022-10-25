Halloween Grinch on the loose: Several houses in west Windsor report stolen decorations

Homeowners in west Windsor are speaking out after their Halloween decorations were stolen.

“I was so angry. I could not believe it,” said Dawn Morrison, who lives on McKay Avenue.

Her staple Halloween decoration, a large inflatable skeleton riding a motorcycle, was stolen last Wednesday. Her neighbour’s security camera captured video of the thief in action.

“My suspicion is that they've been around. They were quick in the way they stole from us,” said Morrison.

Morrison has filed a report with Windsor police.

Meanwhile, another nearby resident who had her Halloween decorations stolen tells CTV News, “the theft in the city is starting to become a serious issue that needs to be addressed. I’ve lived in the west end my whole life and I used to feel safe, but as a new home owner, I feel like I am defeated.”

To prevent the theft of holiday decorations, officials at The Safety Village suggest keeping a well-lit yard and installing surveillance cameras. They are also encouraging residents to register for its Neighbourhood Watch Program.

“Instead of having one set of eyes on your own property, we as a community will work together to have more eyes to protect our property to increase safety,” said Const. Ali-Alroubaiai of Windsor Police Service’s community services unit.

The program teaches community members how to make their homes less inviting to potential intruders and how to be alert to suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods.

In some cases, crimes can be prevented before they even happen.

“If there is an active watch, there is city signage at the beginning and the end of the neighborhood,” said Genna Calamita, The Safety Village program coordinator.

“This lets criminals entering the area know that their chances of being immediately reported are way higher in that area.”

Details on how to register for neighbourhood watch can be found online.

The Safety Village will hosting a Trick or Treat Halloween safety event Thursday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 7911 Forest Glade Drive.