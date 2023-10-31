Halloween in Calgary expected to be chilly
Unlike some years in Calgary, kids heading out to trick-or-treat tonight won't need their warmest winter gear – although they should still cover up.
Warmer air moving in from the Pacific will drive the daytime high to the warmest it has been over a week at 5C, and by sunset the temperature will sit around freezing.
There will be minimal cloud cover as the day goes on, so once the kids head to bed tonight the overnight temperature will drop to -8C due to the outgoing longwave radiation escaping the troposphere.
An incoming low pressure system will draw a significant amount of moisture into the west coast starting Thursday.
Some of that moisture is expected to make it over the Rockies and into southern Alberta, however the bulk of the moisture will fall in British Columbia.
Calgary’s highs this week will remain below the seasonal average of 8C, but the overnight lows will mostly hover around or above the average low of -5C.
