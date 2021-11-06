Halloween nightclub-goers in Kingston, Ont. urged to watch for COVID-19 symptoms after confirmed case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health is asking anyone who attended a downtown Kingston nightclub on Halloween night to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms after a positive case was confirmed.

In a release, KFL&A Public Health said anyone who was at The Spot Nightclub between 11 p.m. Oct. 31 and 1 a.m. Nov. 1 should self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days and that anyone affected by this exposure should get tested on or after seven days from the exposure date (Nov. 7, 2021).

According to KFL&A Public Health, there are 84 known active COVID-19 cases in the region, up from 75 on Oct. 31 and up from 32 two weeks ago.

