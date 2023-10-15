Halloween picture contest for critters held at Kitchener pet supply outlet

There was a spooky twist to the usual picture day at Terrible Toby's Pet Supply Depot.

The Kitchener store held its annual Halloween costume contest over the weekend.

"This is Kevin and he's Chucky," said Daniella and Tyler Florica. "Why not get into the spirit of Halloween?"

All pictures of the pets taken are posted on Terrible Toby's website, where people can also vote on the winner.

The event helps raise funds for the Kitchener Stray Cat Rescue, which is now looking for a new home themselves after the city approved a high-rise development at their current Charles Street location.

"We have about 53 cats in our care right now that we'll have to move," said Kathryn Quirk of the rescue. "We have no private funding. We are all community donation based."

The rescue also takes donations through its website.