Halloween scare: report of needle found in a chocolate bar, Timmins police say

Police in Timmins received a report of a young child receiving tainted Halloween candy and are urging caregivers to check their children’s candy stash to ensure it’s safe.

In a news release Tuesday, police said that a complainant told them a needle was discovered inside a wrapped chocolate bar collected during Halloween.

The caller said their child trick-or-treated on these streets in the city:

- Diane Crescent

- Hart Street

- Brousseau Avenue

- The Platt Vet property

- Sections of Gold Center

- Prospectors Street (Schumacher)

- Claimpost Trail

“It is recommended that parents perform the necessary chore of inspecting all collected candy for any signs of tampering for obvious quality control and personal safety reasons,” police said.

“Any suspected tampered candy should be brought to the Timmins Police station without delay in keeping with this investigation. This matter is a high priority investigation led by the Timmins Police Service.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 1-705-264-1201, quoting incident TI-22021773.

To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stopper tip line at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online.