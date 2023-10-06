Hallucinating Timmins teen found in hotel room with drugs, weapons

Two young people, ages 14 and 16, have been charged with drug, weapons and other offences following an incident at a Timmins hotel Thursday.

Timmins police “responded to a call for service in regards to a male young person in distress and apparently hallucinating,” police said in a news release Friday.

Police arrived and found the male, who told them that a 14-year-old female was in distress. Officers quickly discovered that she was safe and sleeping in one of the hotel rooms.

“Once the well-being of the female young person was confirmed, police observed quantities of controlled substances and weapons in plain view in the room,” the release said.

“Both subjects were arrested. The room was sealed until a search warrant could be obtained.”

Investigation revealed that the 16-year-old male had hit the young girl earlier in the day.

Police obtained a warrant and were able to seize drugs believed to be 9.6 grams of crack, 41.4 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 14.5 grams of green fentanyl.

Other items seized include a Glock pellet handgun, a spring-loaded knife, bear spray, cash and a cannabis container containing a quantity of suspected crack cocaine.

The street value of the drugs seized is approximately $8,005, police said.

Both suspects have been charged with trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and firearms offences. The 16-year-old has been charged with two counts of assault and an additional weapons charge.

The 14-year-old is also charged with possessing a weapon when they have been prohibited from possessing weapons.

The accused parties remain in police custody awaiting a bail hearing scheduled for Friday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Timmins.