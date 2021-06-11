Halton police release sketch of suspect in Burlington assault

Police have released a composite sketch of a suspect involved in an assault that occurred at a Burlington, Ont. Canadian Tire last weekend.

It happened on June 6, in the area of Guelph Line and Fairview Street, at approximately 9:45 a.m. when a female employee was allegedly grabbed by the arm through a fence by the suspect.

Police said the employee was able to eventually free herself, but suffered a mild injury to her arm. The suspect was wearing a black athletic type shirt, grey khaki shorts, with a camo hat and a blue surgical mask hanging from one ear, according to police.

A day earlier, the suspect attended the same Canadian Tire location and was seen hanging around the store’s garden centre for several hours, between 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., police said.

During that time, the suspect allegedly made multiple attempts to interact with the same employee and pointed his phone towards her. He was wearing a navy blue button up shirt with a collar, beige cargo pants, sandals, the same camo baseball cap and sunglasses with blue lenses and black frames.

The suspect is described by police as a white male, in his 40s, with an unkempt short beard and noticeable goatee. He has greyish, black hair.

In a news release Friday, police issued a composite sketch of the suspect in hopes of identifying him.

“Police have yet to identify this suspect and are encouraging the community to view and share this photo,” police said.

Anyone who may have seen the suspect, or has information relating to the investigation, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.