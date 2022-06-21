Hamilton Bulldogs Foundation gets a $1,000 boost thanks to friendly wager with Windsor CEO

Windsor Family Credit Union CEO Eddie Francis sported a Hamilton Bulldogs jersey and wrote a $1,000 cheque as part of a friendly wager with FirstOntario Credit Union.

The bet was made between Francis and FirstOntario Credit Union CEO Lloyd Smith on whose city would be the victors of the OHL Championship Series between the Hamilton Bulldogs and the Windsor Spitfires.

According to AM800, the CEO who lost the wager would don the opponent’s jersey while donating $1,000 to the winning CEO’s charity of choice.

Soon after the @BulldogsOHL won the series against @SpitsHockey, @WFCUCreditUnion President & CEO Eddie Francis wore his new #Bulldogs jersey and wrote a cheque to the @BulldogsFDN. Congrats to everyone on a great series! pic.twitter.com/AMwFygnKmF

The OHL final went down to Game 7, where the Bulldogs won 6-1.

Soon after Hamilton’s win, Francis put on the jersey donated to the Hamilton Bulldogs Foundation.