HAMILTON coming to Edmonton next summer, ticket sales start next week
Critically acclaimed musical HAMILTON will be performed at the Jubilee Auditorium next summer, with tickets going on sale starting next week.
The musical combines hip-hop, R&B, jazz and broadway to tell the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. It was written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and has won Tony, Grammy, Olivier and Pulitzer awards.
Performances in Edmonton run between Jun. 20 and Jul. 10, 2022, with tickets on sale to the general public on Dec. 15.
There is a maximum purchase of nine tickets per account, with prices ranging from $69 to $229. There will be a lottery for forty $10 seats for all performances.
“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can,” producer Jeffrey Seller said in a release. “There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets.”
For this reason, Seller says the best way to purchase tickets is directly through Ticketmaster or by calling 1-855-985-5000.
-
South-end Guelph residents upset over missing sidewalk connectionA couple living in the south end of Guelph are frustrated because of a missing sidewalk by their home.
-
Conversion therapy to be illegal in Canada in 30 daysThe federal legislation to ban conversion therapy practices in Canada received royal assent on Wednesday, meaning the bill is now a law, but the new criminal offences won’t be in effect until early January. Per the coming-into-force provisions of the bill, the four new Criminal Code violations will be enacted 30 days after it received royal assent, which will be Jan. 7.
-
Video tells story of Black TTC rider's violent arrest, Crown says in officer's assault trialA Toronto judge trying a case where a Toronto police officer is seen on video grabbing a Black TTC rider by the throat within seconds of arriving at a call of a disturbance should use the footage as key evidence he is guilty of assault, a crown lawyer said in court Wednesday.
-
Teacher removed from a Chelsea, Que. elementary classroom for wearing a hijabThe Western Quebec School Board confirms the Grade 3 teacher at Chelsea Elementary School was removed from the classroom because of Bill 21, Quebec's law that bans all religious symbols in public buildings.
-
AHS pushes back against misinformation on COVID-19 shot for childrenDespite some unsubstantiated rumours, Alberta Health Services says it has not had any hospitalizations of children due to COVID-19 vaccination and adds the shot is safe and effective for all Albertans.
-
Port Windsor donates winter gear to Family ServicesA special delivery to Family Services on Wednesday of 100 toques and 100 waterproof blanket mats from the Port of Windsor.
-
Yonge North subway alignment tweaked so that tunnel travels under fewer homes in one Toronto neighbourhoodThe proposed alignment for the Yonge North subway extension has been altered in response to feedback from residents in a Thornhill neighbourhood who were concerned about the tunnel running underneath their homes.
-
Holiday plans changing as COVID-19 case counts riseThe holidays are around the corner and many people are preparing for trips or get-togethers, but some plans are now in limbo with COVID-19 case numbers steadily climbing.
-
COVID-19 update: B.C. adds 379 cases, 6 deaths as hospitalizations fallAnother 379 cases of COVID-19 and six related deaths have been recorded in British Columbia, the government announced Wednesday along with another drop in coronavirus hospitalizations.