Hamilton man arrested in connection to alleged Cambridge business fraud
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Caudle
Waterloo regional police say officers have arrested a 41-year-old man from Hamilton in connection to a fraud investigation in which a Cambridge business lost $141,000.
Police said in February 2022 officers received a report from a business about potential internal fraud. Police then launched an investigation.
Earlier this month, investigators arrested the man after an “extensive investigation into the alleged defrauding of a local Cambridge company of approximately $141,000.”
The man has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and laundering proceeds of crime.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Waterloo Regional Police Service's Commercial Fraud Unit at 519-570-9777 extension 6364.
