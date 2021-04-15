Hamilton man claims $1M lotto ticket sold in Cambridge one year ago

A Hamilton man is $1 million richer after claiming a lotto ticket bought in Cambridge last year.

The ticket was from the April 15, 2020 draw.

Jack Demerjian claimed the ticket almost one year from the draw date.

At the beginning of April, the OLG sent out a notice saying the prize hadn't been claimed yet. Typically, people have one year from the purchase date to cash in on their prize.

Officials said there were more than 30 unclaimed prizes across Ontario as of January.