Hamilton man wanted for murder of Kitchener 18-year-old

Waterloo regional police have named a suspect in the murder of 18-year-old Joshua Tarnue and arrested another person in connection to the shooting.

Tarnue was shot and killed in the parking lot of a downtown Kitchener plaza on Aug. 13.

On Thursday, police announced Habiton Solomon, 20, from Hamilton is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the shooting. A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Police said Solomon is considered armed and dangerous.

“At this time, we don’t know where Mr. Solomon is. We’re looking for members of the public to contact us if they know Mr. Solomon’s whereabouts. He is considered armed and dangerous, so we’d ask the public not to approach Mr. Solomon, but to contact 911 immediately,” Insp. Kyle Lambert with Waterloo Regional Police Service said.

Police said another man, a 19-year-old also from Hamilton, was arrested for manslaughter in connection to the homicide on Wednesday. His name has not been released.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and “additional arrests and charges are anticipated.”

“It’s a result of a continued investigation that’s taken place since Mr. Tarnue’s death: interviewing witnesses, collecting surveillance video and understanding that there’s more than one person involved in the death of Mr. Tarnue,” Lambert said.

Lambert said they could not provide the motive behind the killing, but say that could come out as the case makes its way through the courts.

Police thanked Tarnue’s family, members of the public who cooperated, and the local Liberian community for their continued patience and support throughout the police investigation.